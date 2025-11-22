Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Mostly Cloudy Sunday With Light Breeze

Get the detailed Hyderabad weather forecast for Sunday, November 23. Expect a mostly cloudy day with temps from 18°C to 30°C. Plan your day with this report!

Hyderabad will see a mostly cloudy Sunday on November 23, with the sky staying covered for much of the day. The clouds may allow brief breaks of light, but overall the day will feel more shaded than sunny. Look at the detailed weather forecast below.

Max temperature: 30°C

Min temperature: 18°C

The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 30°C, while the minimum will drop to about 18°C. This makes for a warm afternoon and a cooler, comfortable start to the morning.

Even with a high of 30°C, the real feel is likely to reach around 32°C. The added warmth may be noticeable during the midday hours. Overall, the weather should stay steady without major changes, making it a manageable day for most outdoor plans.

Winds from the east will blow at around 11 km/h, offering a light breeze through the day. The sun will rise at 6:25 am and set at 5:39 pm, giving the city a little over eleven hours of daylight.

The mix of mild wind, cloud cover, and warm temperatures will keep the conditions generally comfortable.