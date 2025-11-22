VA Research Wrap Up: New Findings On Brain-Computer Interfaces, Cancer Treatment And Age-Friendly Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VA's Office of Research and Development recently published three News Briefs highlighting research advances on brain-computer interfaces, a potential new lymphoma treatment and the benefits of age-friendly care.

New 'point-and-click' improves brain-computer interface

Pittsburgh VA teamed with Carnegie Mellon and University of Pittsburgh researchers to develop a new brain-computer interface system that allows Veterans to more easily control robotic arms or computer cursors with their thoughts.

The brain-computer interface is a cap of 64 electrodes that slides over the user's head, which is connected to an electroencephalography (EEG) machine that records brain waves. The researchers added a“point-and-click” command to existing technology to allow users to perform more complex tasks.

Ten volunteers, three with a recent history of stroke and seven with no stroke history, were all able to control both interface movement and clicking simultaneously to grab, move, and place objects using a robotic arm. The addition of the point-and-click command improved on the existing system by allowing users continuous control of the robotic arm, whereas previously they would have to stop to select from a list of predetermined actions. Furthermore, the noninvasive cap system is less expensive and does not have the potential health risk of an implanted device. This system has the potential to help impaired individuals complete more complex real-world tasks. A video demonstration is available on the journal's web page. View the full study from 'IEEE Transactions on Neural Systems and Rehabilitation Engineering.'

Promising blood cancer treatment discovered

A San Antonio, Texas, VA researcher was part of a team that found suppressing the expression of a small protein can reduce cell growth in cancers such as non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The protein RAB7 plays a role in cell growth and death, and its presence in large numbers can be an indication of cancer risk.

Using cultured human cells from biopsy and mouse models, the researchers identified a new compound that blocks the activity of RAB7 in a dose-dependent way. As more of the compound was administered, similar decreases in tumor cell growth occurred. The findings suggest this compound could promise as new treatment for several forms of lymphoma. View the full study from 'Frontiers in Oncology.'

Age-friendly care leads to fewer hospital re-admissions

Researchers demonstrated how VA's Age-Friendly Health System, which promotes person-centered care for older patients in many VA hospitals, has lowered hospital re-admissions by 30% for the following month. This age-friendly assessment system encourages clinicians to focus on the“4Ms”: 1) what Matters most, 2) what Medications patients are taking, 3) their Mobility, and 4) their Mental state.

The researchers compared a group of 2,400 older Veterans from six VA hospitals who received the 4Ms with a similar group of 4,700 who did not receive the assessment. The findings indicate this system of age-specific care can improve outcomes for older Veterans. View the full study from the 'Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.'

