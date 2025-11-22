Bitcoin Whales Selling To 'Weak' Hands Sparks Price Drop: Insights From Peter Schiff

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Market Dynamics and Outlook for Bitcoin as Long-Term Holders Cash Out

Recent developments highlight significant shifts among Bitcoin 's longest-term holders, with notable figures liquidating substantial portions of their holdings. This movement is raising concerns about potential future price volatility and market resilience amid ongoing sell-offs and macroeconomic uncertainties.



Major long-term Bitcoin holders, including early adopters and prominent investors, have recently liquidated their holdings, increasing market supply.

Whales and institutional investors have collectively moved over 400,000 BTC in October, exerting downward pressure on prices.

Industry experts warn that these large-scale sell-offs could amplify volatility during downturns. Despite short-term uncertainties, analysts maintain that Bitcoin's fundamentals remain robust, with institutional demand likely to sustain long-term growth.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: none

Sentiment: Mixed, with short-term bearish pressure contrasted by long-term bullish outlooks from institutional players.

Price impact: Negative, due to the massive liquidation of holdings by long-term investors and rising exchange inflows.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold, as prolonged institutional interest and network strength suggest a potential for recovery despite near-term volatility.

Market context: The current sell-off occurs against a backdrop of broader macroeconomic tensions and evolving institutional participation in the crypto space.

In recent weeks, Bitcoin has experienced notable declines driven in part by the large-scale exit of long-term holders, often referred to as“OGs.” Owen Gunden, among the earliest long-term investors, sold his entire 11,000 BTC stash-valued at approximately $1.3 billion-during October and November. Similarly, renowned investor Robert Kiyosaki announced the sale of all his BTC, accrued from buy-ins at around $6,000, highlighting the profit realization at a time when Bitcoin reached nearly $90,000.

The aggressive selling by major holders has intensified downward pressure, compounded by heightened inflows to exchanges, indicating increased readiness to liquidate assets. Meanwhile, the crypto market faces crucial questions: Will retail investors capitulate quickly, exacerbating the downturn? Or will institutional investors leverage current weakness as an entry point, stabilizing or even fueling further gains?

Analysts from Bitfinex acknowledge that the current liquidity dynamics and leverage liquidations are primary drivers of the recent price drawdown. Nonetheless, they remain optimistic about Bitcoin's core strengths; the network's fundamentals continue to attract institutional adoption and demand, potentially setting the stage for future rebounds.

Conversely, industry voices like Vineet Budki from Sigma Capital suggest that retail investor sentiment remains fragile, with many likely to exit at signs of trouble. This lack of conviction among individual traders could trigger a 70% correction during the next bear phase, adding to the challenges facing the broader crypto ecosystem.

As the market navigates these turbulent waters, the balance between institutional resilience and retail capitulation will likely determine Bitcoin's trajectory in the coming months.

