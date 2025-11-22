Dubai Cares, In Partnership With Aldar, Closes 2025 With A Legacy Of Impact Through Volunteer Emirates In Abu Dhabi



Over 100 volunteers joined forces to foster a strong sense of community. 2,136 students to benefit from an inspiring and inclusive learning environment

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 22 November 2025: As the UAE concludes the Year of Community, Dubai Cares, in partnership with Aldar, delivered a powerful message of unity and collective action through the final edition of Volunteer Emirates - School Refurbishment in Abu Dhabi. This milestone initiative marked the culmination of a year dedicated to community engagement, leaving behind a legacy of purpose and pride.

Held at Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Arab Pakistan School in Abu Dhabi, the initiative brought together over 100 passionate volunteers from across the UAE, including employees from Aldar, who volunteered their time as part of the company's ongoing commitment to community engagement and employee-led impact. The day was a vibrant celebration of teamwork and shared values, with volunteers assembling desks and chairs, organizing classrooms, and painting vibrant educational murals. These efforts have transformed the school into a more engaging and inclusive learning environment, benefiting 2,136 students.

Abdulla Ahmed Al Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, emphasized the significance of the initiative: 'Volunteer Emirates continues to be a beacon of hope and generosity. As we close the year, our final edition in Abu Dhabi reflects our unwavering commitment to education and community development. Thanks to Aldar's support and the dedication of our volunteers, Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Arab Pakistani School will soon offer a more engaging and inspiring space for students to thrive.'

Salwa Al Maflahi, Executive Director of Sustainability & Community Outreach at Aldar, shared: 'At Aldar, we believe that education is where opportunity begins and where futures are shaped. Partnering with Dubai Cares reflects our shared commitment to creating inclusive learning environments that empower young people and encourage a sense of belonging. By transforming schools into spaces of inspiration and connection, Volunteer Emirates brings communities closer together and supports the UAE's vision for an inclusive and empowered society where every child can reach their full potential.'

Dr. Abdur Rashid Bangash, Principal of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Arab Pakistan School in Abu Dhabi, said: 'On behalf of our school community, I extend heartfelt gratitude to Dubai Cares and Aldar for their generous support. Through Volunteer Emirates, our students now benefit from a revitalized learning environment that has sparked their enthusiasm and provided them with the tools to explore new ideas. Your commitment to empowering future generations is deeply appreciated, and we look forward to building on this meaningful partnership in the years to come.'

Ghaith Alhmoud, Aldar Volunteer said: 'Volunteering has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I've been In the UAE for ten years, and ever since 2008 I've been supporting communities in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai through volunteering. During Covid, I served on the first line of defense, and tha experience strengthened my belief in the power of giving back. As an architect, education has a special meaning for me. I'm Jordanian and I studied in Pakistan, so giving back to the people of Pakistan is something that comes from the heart. My parents always placed a big emphasis on education, especially my father, and I grew up seeing how educated people can create real, lasting impact in their communities. '

The event follows Dubai Cares and Aldar's successful refurbishment of the National Charity School for Girls in Dubai earlier this year, which, through similar volunteering efforts, substantially enhanced the school's learning environment.

These initiatives build on Aldar's wider sustainability agenda, which focuses on creating thriving, inclusive, and resilient communities across the UAE. Through partnerships with purpose, Aldar continues to turn its values into action, supporting education, wellbeing, and community cohesion in line with Abu Dhabi's long-term social development goals.

