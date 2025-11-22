Wounded Warriors Family Support Launches“Light Up America For Our Heroes” To Unite The Nation On Giving Tuesday

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support (WWFS) proudly announces the national launch of Light Up America for Our Heroes, a Giving Tuesday, December 2, 2025, initiative designed to unite Americans in gratitude and illuminate the sacrifices made by wounded veterans and their families.

The campaign invites supporters nationwide to“light” their state on the WWFS Freedom Map, where each donation symbolizes restored independence, renewed hope, and life-changing support for combat-wounded veterans. States ascend through honor tiers-Bronze Star, Silver Star, Purple Heart, and Medal of Honor, while the Gold Freedom Bell rings every $250,000 raised, marking collective progress across the nation.

“They stood in the darkness of war. On Giving Tuesday, we light their way home,” said Kenneth M. Waters, Master Sergeant, USAF (Ret.) and Chief Development & Outreach Officer at Wounded Warriors Family Support.“This campaign is deeply personal for us. Every light on the map represents an American saying, 'We remember you. We honor you. And we will walk with you.' Together, we can turn gratitude into action for the heroes who have sacrificed so much.”

A Mission of Gratitude and National Unity

WWFS CEO & President Kate McCauley emphasized the profound importance of supporting veterans long after their service.“Our wounded veterans and their families carry burdens most Americans never see,” McCauley said.“Light Up America for Our Heroes gives every person in this country a way to stand with them. Each donation fuels programs that restore freedom, dignity, and opportunity. This Giving Tuesday, we have the chance to unite the nation in honor of their sacrifice.”

2025 Campaign Goals



$3,000,000 raised in 24 hours

1,000,000+ Americans reached nationwide

Participation from all 50 states 10 major corporate partners or matching sponsors

Programs Fueled by Support

Funds raised will power WWFS's critical support programs, including:



Mobility is Freedom – adaptive vehicles restoring independence

Caregiver Respite Program – relief for those who serve behind the scenes

Veterans Welding Training – career opportunity and purpose

Family Retreats – healing for veterans and their families The Dunham House – long-term care and dignity for severely wounded veterans



“Light Up America for Our Heroes is more than a campaign-it's a promise,” Waters added.“A promise to honor their service. A promise to support their families. And a promise that no hero will be left behind.”

WWFS invites communities, corporations, schools, and patriotic Americans everywhere to join the movement and help light the way home for our nation's wounded veterans.

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit .

WWFS Media Contact

Kenneth M. Waters

Chief Development & Outreach Officer

Master Sergeant, USAF (Retired)

Direct:(402) 991-0930

Email: ...