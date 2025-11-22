Wounded Warriors Family Support Launches“Light Up America For Our Heroes” To Unite The Nation On Giving Tuesday
The campaign invites supporters nationwide to“light” their state on the WWFS Freedom Map, where each donation symbolizes restored independence, renewed hope, and life-changing support for combat-wounded veterans. States ascend through honor tiers-Bronze Star, Silver Star, Purple Heart, and Medal of Honor, while the Gold Freedom Bell rings every $250,000 raised, marking collective progress across the nation.
“They stood in the darkness of war. On Giving Tuesday, we light their way home,” said Kenneth M. Waters, Master Sergeant, USAF (Ret.) and Chief Development & Outreach Officer at Wounded Warriors Family Support.“This campaign is deeply personal for us. Every light on the map represents an American saying, 'We remember you. We honor you. And we will walk with you.' Together, we can turn gratitude into action for the heroes who have sacrificed so much.”
A Mission of Gratitude and National Unity
WWFS CEO & President Kate McCauley emphasized the profound importance of supporting veterans long after their service.“Our wounded veterans and their families carry burdens most Americans never see,” McCauley said.“Light Up America for Our Heroes gives every person in this country a way to stand with them. Each donation fuels programs that restore freedom, dignity, and opportunity. This Giving Tuesday, we have the chance to unite the nation in honor of their sacrifice.”
2025 Campaign Goals
- $3,000,000 raised in 24 hours 1,000,000+ Americans reached nationwide Participation from all 50 states 10 major corporate partners or matching sponsors
Programs Fueled by Support
Funds raised will power WWFS's critical support programs, including:
- Mobility is Freedom – adaptive vehicles restoring independence Caregiver Respite Program – relief for those who serve behind the scenes Veterans Welding Training – career opportunity and purpose Family Retreats – healing for veterans and their families The Dunham House – long-term care and dignity for severely wounded veterans
“Light Up America for Our Heroes is more than a campaign-it's a promise,” Waters added.“A promise to honor their service. A promise to support their families. And a promise that no hero will be left behind.”
WWFS invites communities, corporations, schools, and patriotic Americans everywhere to join the movement and help light the way home for our nation's wounded veterans.
About Wounded Warriors Family Support
Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit .
