Former Rescuers In Donetsk Region Sentenced In Absentia To 14 Years For Collaboration

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

"Prosecutors from the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office proved the guilt of two former employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk region in collaboration (Part 7, Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). They were sentenced in absentia to 14 years in prison, with a 12-year ban on holding any positions or engaging in any activities involving organizational, administrative, or managerial functions in state or local government bodies, and with confiscation of property," the statement reads.

According to prosecutors, the two men remained in the city of Lyman in 2022 during its capture by Russian troops, defying an order to evacuate to Ukrainian-controlled territory, and voluntarily sided with the occupiers.

Eleven traitors sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for fighting against Ukrainian forces

In July of that year, they took up positions as a "rescue driver" and "senior firefighter-rescuer" in a fire-rescue unit subordinate to the so-called "DPR ministry." Instead of serving Ukraine, they carried out tasks assigned by the occupying authorities and helped create an appearance of legitimacy for the Russian-installed regime.

After Lyman was liberated by the Ukrainian army in October 2022, the defendants fled together with their pseudo-leadership.

They are currently wanted.