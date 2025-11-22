G20 Summit Kicks Off In South Africa Amid World Leaders Absence

403
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The G20 summit kicked off earlier in Johannesburg, South Africa, amid the absence of several world leaders. US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping were among the leaders who canceled their participation in the summit, which is being held for the first time. The African continent will also be without the presidents of Argentina and Mexico. The summit's host, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, announced that it "will focus on issues of solidarity, equality, and international sustainability." The summit will discuss ways to alleviate the debt burden on emerging and developing countries, a just energy transition, the fair and clean use of rare earth minerals, and equitable burden sharing in climate protection and food security. Earlier, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa affirmed significance of "pluralism" in the face of global challenges, marking inauguration of the G20 Summit held in Johannesburg. Last night, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on G20 members to "use their influence and voice to end conflicts around the world." (Pickup previous) mry
