Min. Al-Mutairi Urges Youth To Turn Their Zest Into Works Of Art
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi delivered a speech to the closing session of the 16 Youth Theater Days Festival at Dasma Theater on Saturday evening.
Commending "the distinguished presence of youth and playwrights" at the event, the minister said the youth theater materialized the ability of youth to turn their zest for art into "sober drama" that reflect their culture and aspirations."
The week-long festival displayed "inspiring plays" written by creative youth dramatists and reflective of Kuwait's rich culture and pioneering role on the regional scale, he pointed out.
"The outstanding presence of Kuwaiti youth dramatists at the festival shows the great importance the State attaches to culture and arts in building the capacity of the youth, fostering their skills, and bolstering the national identity and opening up to the modern artistic trends," Al-Mutairi affirmed.
The Youth Public Authority, the organizer of the event, gives precedence to promotion of cultural and artistic creativity in its strategy for empowering the youth and building their capacity in all areas, the minister went on.
He affirmed that the just-ended festival provided a unique platform for the Kuwaiti youth to assert their excellence and ability to produce innovative works of art that address social issues in a sober way.
He extolled His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah for their great care for the empowerment of the youth and the promotion of the cultural and artistic movement in the country.
He spoke highly of Saad Al-Faraj, a celebrated Kuwaiti actor and the personality of the year's edition of the festival, saying he is one of the pioneers of the Kuwaiti theater who has a six-decade legacy of contributions to the Arab cultural movement.
The best complete drama award went to 'Saydh Thaaleh' play, the excellence award to Hani Al-Hazza'e for his 'Kamrah' play, the best main actor award to Jehad Al-Balloushi and the best main actress award to Raheel Al-Metaqi.
The best second actor award was given to Abdulrahman Al-Fahad, best second actress to Doaa Benyan, the best makeup artist to Abdulaziz Al-Jeraib, the best set designer to Mohammad Behbehani, the best costume designer to Shahd Al-Balloushi and the best lighting designer to Salem Al-Jasmi.
The best playwright award went to Fawwaz Al-Adwani, the best director to Yahya Al-Harrasi and the best music and soundtrack to Hamad Al-Arouj.
Opened at Dasma Theater on Monday, November 17, the Festival featured five plays - 'Menabeh,' 'Kamrah,' 'Al-Muqabalah,' 'Al-Wahsh Allathi Rabbaitah,' and 'Saydh Saaleh.' (end)
