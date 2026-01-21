Meghalaya Police Intercept 18 Bangladeshi Nationals Near Dawki Border

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Jan 21 (IANS) In a major border security operation, Meghalaya Police intercepted 18 Bangladeshi nationals and detained two Indian touts in the West Jaintia Hills district, close to the India-Bangladesh border near Dawki, officials said on Wednesday.

The coordinated operation was launched in the wee hours of Wednesday following specific Intelligence inputs indicating that undocumented foreign nationals were being transported from Jowai towards the Dawki border.

Acting swiftly, a Special Team of the West Jaintia Hills Police worked in close coordination with the headman and Village Defence Party (VDP) of Demthring village to intercept the movement.

Police officials said the first interception took place around 3 a.m. near the Amlarem area, where a vehicle carrying four Bangladeshi nationals was stopped after a brief pursuit.

During the initial phase of the operation, two Indian nationals suspected of facilitating the illegal movement were also detained.

Subsequent questioning of those apprehended revealed that additional vehicles carrying Bangladeshi nationals were travelling along the same route towards Dawki.

Based on this information, police immediately set up checking points in the Amlarem market area.

Around 3:45 a.m., three more vehicles were intercepted at the checking points. These vehicles were found to be transporting 14 Bangladeshi nationals, taking the total number of undocumented foreigners detained during the operation to 18.

In all, five vehicles were seized during the operation, and five drivers were also taken into custody. All the apprehended individuals have been handed over for further legal proceedings.

An official release said a case has been registered, and those detained will face action under the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

A senior official said that the West Jaintia Hills district reiterated the force's commitment to securing the International Border and preventing illegal cross-border activities.

Police have also appealed to headmen and Village Defence Parties across the district to remain vigilant and assist law enforcement agencies in preventing illegal infiltration and ensuring community safety.