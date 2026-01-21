Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Natural Gas Exports Increase In Value Despite Volume Decline In Azerbaijan

Natural Gas Exports Increase In Value Despite Volume Decline In Azerbaijan


2026-01-21 06:06:22
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 25.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas, valued at $8.8 billion, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee. Compared to the previous year, the value of gas exports increased by...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN21012026000195011045ID1110629689



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search