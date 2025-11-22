MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Costa Rica Weeks Launches First Edition of Cocktail Weeks appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Costa Rica Weeks presented the first edition of Cocktail Weeks, a season dedicated to contemporary mixology that invites you to rediscover the flavors, textures, and creativity behind each cocktail.

From November 21 to December 7, with a possible extension until the 14th, the public will be able to enjoy exclusive creations in some of the capital's most prominent bars and restaurants.

Each venue will offer a special menu featuring five original cocktails made with spirits from international brands such as Ron Diplomático, Johnnie Walker Black, G'Vine, Tito's, and Don Julio.

The event is supported by Visa, Uber, and Belca, partners who reinforce the commitment to quality and responsible mobility.

“Cocktail Weeks was created with the idea of bringing together the best of local cocktail culture in a single season, where each venue contributes its essence, history, and creativity,” said Melissa Castillo of the Costa Rica Weeks team.“It's the perfect excuse to go out with friends, enjoy after-work drinks, or celebrate the holiday season with something different.”

Cocktail Weeks seeks to position itself as the country's leading mixology celebration, promoting local talent and encouraging consumption in national bars and restaurants.

During the season, customers can enjoy exclusive cocktails when paying with Visa credit or debit cards, with prices ranging from ₡3,500 to ₡6,500 per drink.

The experience also invites guests to discover new bars, connect with local mixologists, and enjoy the atmosphere that each restaurant has prepared for the occasion.

“Every cocktail tells a story. We want people to experience those stories, discover new places, and connect with the creativity behind each drink,” added Castillo, from the Costa Rica Weeks team.

In addition, attendees will be able to participate in the Weeks Passport, an activity that allows them to record visits and follow the mixology route during the festival.



Antica Pizzería Napoletana

Aumara Bar Lounge

Bacchus

El Viejo Soviético

Ensō

Entrecote

Gravity Drinks

Gusto RistoArte

La Azotea – Calle 7

L'ile de France

Pocket Food and Drinks

Praga

Santo Pecado (only San Ramón, Escazú and Escalante)

DoubleTree by Hilton Cariari Zonna GastroBar

PARTICIPANTS IN THIS EDITION

