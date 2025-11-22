Passive Growth Potential: Bitcoin Munari Enables Simplified Wealth Building For Holders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bitcoin Munari introduces a fixed-supply structure, multi-tier staking accessibility, and a phased deployment model designed to support long-term participation without complex technical requirements









HELSINKI, Nov. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari announced new details surrounding its economic model, presale framework, and validator participation structure, outlining how the project enables holders to engage in passive, long-term exposure without reliance on high-frequency oversight or technical infrastructure. The project's fixed-supply system and two-stage blockchain deployment serve as the foundation for its simplified approach.

Fixed-Supply Structure Establishes Predictable Long-Term Economics

Bitcoin Munari operates with a permanent supply cap of 21 million BTCM, a model intended to support predictable long-term participation by avoiding inflationary issuance. A total of 11.13 million BTCM is allocated to the public presale, with additional segments designated for validator rewards, liquidity provisioning, team vesting, and ecosystem development.

According to the project, the fixed supply structure is designed to eliminate the adjustments required when circulating supply expands over time.“Predictable economics support passive accumulation strategies by giving participants a clear baseline for evaluation,” a Bitcoin Munari spokesperson said.

Presale Opens at $0.10 With Structured Pricing Progression

The presale begins at a $0.10 entry point and progresses through ten fixed rounds, concluding at $3.00 prior to the SPL launch. All tokens unlock simultaneously at the Solana deployment on January 20, 2026, and no vesting conditions apply. This structure provides uniform participation terms across each stage and avoids dynamic pricing systems that fluctuate in response to short-term activity.

Static pricing within each round reduces the operational burden for individuals who prefer consistent paticipation terms instead of active monitoring or high-frequency decision-making.

Validator Model Supports Passive Reward Participation

Bitcoin Munari uses a Delegated Proof-of-Stake architecture that distributes validator rewards across a ten-year schedule. Full validators stake 10,000 BTCM using standard server hardware, while mobile validators participate with 1,000 BTCM through a lightweight Android client. Delegators may earn proportional rewards by assigning a minimum of 100 BTCM to an existing validator.

This tiered model enables broad participation across different technical and financial thresholds, allowing holders to access the network's reward structure without maintaining infrastructure themselves.

SPL Launch Provides Immediate Utility Prior to Mainnet Migration

Bitcoin Munari will launch first as a Solana SPL token, providing immediate access to the Solana ecosystem's high-throughput transaction environment. The SPL phase allows holders to transact, store, and engage with BTCM using established Solana tools while the dedicated Bitcoin Munari Layer-1 blockchain continues development.

The forthcoming mainnet will introduce EVM-compatible smart contracts, privacy-configuration tools, governance features, and full integration of the Delegated Proof-of-Stake validator system. The migration to the mainnet will occur through a 1:1 mechanism, preserving the supply and distribution finalized during the presale.

Core components supporting the SPL stage have undergone external review, including the Solidproof smart contract audit, the Spy Wolf smart contract audit, and the Spy Wolf KYC verification. These assessments form part of the project's informational foundation for holders evaluating whether the system aligns with long-term, passive engagement strategies.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative structured around fixed-supply economics and a phased deployment model that begins on Solana and progresses to an independent Layer-1 network in 2027. The project incorporates EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake participation, optional privacy features, and a multi-tier validator system supporting both technical and non-technical participants.

