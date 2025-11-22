IAF Wing Commander Namansh Syal's Death In Tejas Crash Leaves Kangra In Deep Mourning

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh), November 22, 2025 (ANI): IAF Wing Commander Namansh Syal's tragic death in Tejas crash at Dubai Air Show left his native village in deep mourning. The 34-year-old Indian Air Force pilot Namansh Syal, known for his sharp skills & adventurous flying spirit, was participating in Dubai Air Show. Wing Commander Syal hailed from Kangra's Nagrota Bagwan area, is survived by his wife, six-year-old daughter and his parents. Relatives and villagers gathered in his hometown, overwhelmed with grief, upon hearing the news of the tragic incident.

