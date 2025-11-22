Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ex-DG BSF PK Mishra On Controversy Over Recruitment Of Ex-Maoists In Govt Forces


In an exclusive interview, former Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) sheds light on the contentious issue of recruiting ex-Maoists into government forces. He speaks in the wake of the killing of Maoist Leader Madvi Hidma, one of the most feared ones. Watch. Watch Full Interview:

