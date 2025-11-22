Abu Dhabi T10: Vista Riders Defend 84 In 6-Run Win Over Stallions

Vista Riders secure gritty win

The Vista Riders clawed their way to a gritty six-run win over the Aspen Stallions in a low-scoring thriller at the ongoing 2025 Abu Dhabi T10. Both teams entered with one win from two games, and it was the Riders, coming off a heavy defeat to the UAE Bulls, who defended 84/9 and steadied their campaign with determined bowling under pressure.

Riders struggle but post fighting total

Asked to bat first, the Riders never found rhythm. Early wickets halted momentum, with Faf du Plessis and Ben McDermott dismissed during the power play. Chand tried to rebuild, but his departure at 42/5 deepened the trouble, as per a release from Abu Dhabi T10.

Dwaine Pretorius produced an innings of substance, striking 29 off 12 with five fours and a six to push the Riders to a fighting 84/9. The Stallions' bowlers, led by Ashmead Nedd (2/8) and Binura Fernando (2/15), maintained discipline throughout.

Stallions' chase falters under pressure

The chase unravelled instantly as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Avishka Fernando were gone inside the opening four balls, and Andre Fletcher followed soon after as the Stallions slumped to 4/3. Sreesanth and Andrew Tye ripped through the top order, leaving the chase wobbling at 5/4.

Leus du Plooy (14 off 13) and Ben Cutting revived hopes, with Cutting blasting 35 off 19, including three fours and two sixes to haul the Stallions back into the contest at 57/6. But Cutting's dismissal of Tye triggered another slide. Harbhajan Singh's exit at 67/7 meant the lower order had to navigate a tense finish.

Requiring 17 off the last over, the Stallions turned to Hafeez ur Rehman and Ashmead Nedd. Sharafuddin Ashraf held his nerve spectacularly, removing Tymal Mills via a run-out involvement, and then Zohair Iqbal caught in the deep to halt the charge. Hafeez launched a massive six to ignite the chase, with 10 needed off the final two balls, only singles followed, and Nedd's last attempt to clear the rope fell short.

UAE Bulls edge Royal Champs in another thriller

Royal Champs fall four runs short despite a late surge from Aaron Jones and Chris Jordan. Chasing 124, on Friday, the Royal Champs slipped to 11/1 inside two overs when Jason Roy was trapped lbw by Muhammad Rohid, and their innings struggled for stability from that point.

Niroshan Dickwella (19 off 14) and Brandon McMullen (19 off 10) kept the Champs moving with brisk strokes, but both departed in quick succession, to Sunil Narine and Junaid Siddique respectively, to leave the Champs at 55/3 in the sixth over.

Junaid then tightened the screws further with a superb double-strike, removing Quentin Sampson and Daniel Sams in consecutive deliveries to reduce the innings to 64/5.

With the required rate climbing sharply, Aaron Jones (37* off 14) counterattacked with clean, authoritative hitting, while Chris Jordan (33* off 11) provided a late eruption. The pair ransacked 52 runs together to give the Champs a fighting chance, but with 27 needed from the final over, even their cleanest blows weren't quite enough. Despite hammering 23 in a thrilling finish, the Bulls held on to complete a tense four-run victory and maintain their strong early-tournament momentum. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)