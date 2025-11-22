NDA To Get Strong Mandate In 5 State Polls, Says Assam BJP Chief

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia on Saturday said the NDA is expected to receive a strong mandate in the upcoming assembly elections in five states. Saikia said that the recent Bihar results showed public rejection of the INDIA bloc and support for the BJP-led alliance.

Speaking to ANI in Hojai, Dilip Saikia said, "After the Bihar Election results, Congress and the INDI alliance are all in deep shock and they got a befitting reply from the public there... They gave a verdict that the INDI alliance is a curse for Bihar, while the BJP and NDA are a boon... In the upcoming assembly elections in 5 states, NDA will get a huge mandate..."

Assam BJP's Poll Preparations

Assam State BJP has been holding marathon meetings at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati to prepare the roadmap of the assembly polls in the state next year. As part of the preparations, BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh arrived at the party's state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, in Guwahati on Thursday evening. He is on a two-day visit to the state. He participated in a series of party meetings, outlined the organisational action plan and election strategy for the upcoming assembly elections, and set the target of winning every booth of the state through the Ashirbad Yatra, a BJP release said. The party has decided to contest the upcoming election in alliance with its partners and aims to win at least 103 seats.

Media and Digital Strategy

Party spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami stated that Santhosh held a meeting yesterday with the state spokespersons, the media department, the media relations department, and the media convenors of various morchas. "He discussed the current political situation of Assam and provided various suggestions and guidance on creating a favourable public narrative for the party. He also assigned responsibilities and tasks to each functionary. From 8 pm onwards, he held an extended meeting with the party's social media department, IT department, and social media & IT convenors of every morcha, where he discussed in detail all preparations regarding dissemination of party and government achievements among the public through social media during the election," Goswami said.

