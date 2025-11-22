Labour Reforms Usher In New Era For Workforce: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that labour reforms have ushered in a new era for the country's workforce, adding that the implementation of the four labour codes is a significant step towards realising the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He said these reforms will yield meaningful, far-reaching outcomes and reiterated that the state government is fully committed to ensuring compliance with the new labour codes.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the reforms. Dhami said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, a new work culture has taken shape in the country, and that the formulation of new policies will be a milestone in making India a developed nation, a release said.

Addressing Shortcomings of Old Labour Laws

He said earlier labour laws left a large section of workers in the unorganised sector outside their ambit. They did not have access to social security, and minimum wage provisions were restricted to select sectors. These outdated laws also hindered the ease of doing business and negatively impacted foreign investment. The old "Inspector Raj" system, he said, further hurt trade and industries. In this context, the Government of India has taken a historic step by introducing comprehensive labour reforms.

Key Benefits of the New Labour Codes

Dhami said the provisions of the new laws strongly safeguard workers' interests. Universal minimum and timely wages and the mandatory issuance of appointment letters are unprecedented measures. The labour reforms ensure social security for 40 crore workers.

Women workers have been granted equal opportunities, equal pay, and permission to work night shifts, an essential step toward empowering the nation's women workforce.

He added that providing gratuity to fixed-term employees after one year of service, mandatory free annual health check-ups for workers, and 100 per cent health protection for those engaged in hazardous occupations are highly significant provisions.

Boost for Uttarakhand's Workers and Industries

Dhami said the reforms will not only provide workers in the state with social security and an improved work environment, but also create a conducive climate for businesses and industries, thereby enhancing ease of doing business. He affirmed that the new labour laws will benefit both workers and industries in the state. (ANI)

