Virginia Educator Dana Chen Launches New Initiative To Address Chronic Absenteeism

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Dr. Dana Chen, a Virginia-based assistant principal and experienced education leader, has launched Think Plan Change, a new professional learning and consulting service designed to help schools combat chronic absenteeism. The initiative follows Dr. Chen's more than 20 years of service in public education and builds on her recent doctoral research evaluating intervention strategies in K-12 settings.

“Over the last year I have been involved in a legal situation in which false accusations were publicly made against me,” Dr. Chen shared.“I exhausted every legal opportunity afforded to me to contest these false allegations. Thankfully, I successfully defended myself and ultimately disproved any wrongdoing across two different opportunities: in court in front of a judge in February 2025 and in an employment hearing in front of a hearing officer in September 2025.”

Think Plan Change offers school districts and educators a comprehensive framework for reducing absenteeism through data-driven planning, tiered supports, and staff training. Dr. Chen will provide content development, school consulting, and professional learning rooted in her research and field experience. Her new course, Transforming School Attendance, is now available online and offers practical, evidence-based tools for K-12 educators.

Dr. Chen's background includes roles in both central administration and school-based leadership. As Assistant Principal in Fairfax County Public Schools, she oversaw a 7% reduction in chronic absenteeism and restructured Multi-Tiered Systems of Support. She has also led professional development countywide and coached instructional teams across dozens of schools. Her doctoral capstone at Virginia Commonwealth University, completed in 2024, evaluated attendance interventions at Caroline High School using a mixed-methods approach.

Dr. Chen is a graduate of Wake Forest University and holds a master's degree in education with a K-12 administration endorsement. Her certifications include change management training from Harvard and coursework in project management, cognitive coaching, and school leadership. In recognition of her service, she was named Outstanding Leader of the Year in both the McLean and Lake Braddock Pyramids.

“My goal is to make school attendance solutions practical, sustainable, and personalized to each district's needs,” Dr. Chen said.“With Think Plan Change, I want to equip educators with the strategies and tools that truly move the needle for kids.”

The launch of Think Plan Change marks a professional pivot after Dr. Chen's recent legal vindication. The new platform reflects her continued commitment to public education and to the academic success of all students.

To learn more, visit