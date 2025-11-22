CDF Approves US$500K In Emergency Relief Funding For Jamaica Following Hurricane Melissa

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The CARICOM Development Fund (CDF) has approvedin emergency relief financing to support the Government of Jamaica in the aftermath of hurricane Melissa.

This decision was approved by the CDF board of directors on 19 November 2025 under the CDF's Emergency Disaster Assistance Facility (EDAF ). This allocation is in addition to a US$300,000 grant previously provided by the CDF to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency's (CDEMA) Regional Response Mechanism (RRM ), which has been drawn upon to support the costs of deploying members of the Rapid Needs Assessment Team (RNAT ) to Jamaica.

Hurricane Melissa, a powerful late-season storm, caused widespread socio-economic disruption across Jamaica. Torrential rainfall, destructive winds, and severe flooding resulted in significant damage to public infrastructure, homes, and essential services. Several parishes experienced major impacts to road networks, utilities, and community facilities, limiting mobility, interrupting livelihoods, and heightening vulnerabilities among at-risk populations. The rapid accumulation of debris and environmental hazards has further strained recovery efforts and heightened public health concerns.

Under the approved intervention, the CDF will provide US$500,000 to support early recovery efforts, with a focus on the rapid and safe management of the extensive debris generated by the hurricane. The support aims to restore access to essential services, reduce public health and environmental risks, and accelerate economic recovery in the most affected and underserved communities. The intervention is being delivered in collaboration with the UNDP Multi-Country Office (MCO) in Jamaica.

Commenting on the approval, CDF chief executive officer Rodinald Soomer, said:

“The CARICOM Development Fund stands resolutely with Jamaica in this time of need. Our commitment to supporting member states during periods of crisis remains unwavering, and this relief package reflects our belief in regional solidarity and shared responsibility. By providing this emergency support, we aim not just to help rebuild what was lost, but to strengthen resilience so that communities emerge stronger and better prepared for future shocks.”

The post CDF approves US$500K in Emergency Relief Funding for Jamaica following hurricane Melissa appeared first on Caribbean News Global.