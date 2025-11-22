More Than 400 Million Children Globally Live In Poverty, Missing Out On At Least Two Daily Needs Such As Nutrition And Sanitation UNICEF

New report warns more children are at risk of falling into poverty as global funding cuts, conflict and climate threaten access to services crucial for health and wellbeing

NEW YORK, USA – More than 1 in 5 children in low- and middle-income countries – or 417 million – are severely deprived in at least two vital areas critical for their health, development, and wellbeing, according to UNICEF's flagship report issued on World Children's Day.

The State of the World's Children 2025: Ending Child Poverty – Our Shared Imperative draws on data from over 130 low- and middle-income countries to assess the breadth of multidimensional poverty by measuring deprivations across six categories: Education, health, housing, nutrition, sanitation, and water. The analysis shows that 118 million children experience three or more deprivations, and 17 million face four or more deprivations.

“Children growing up in poverty and deprived of essentials like good nutrition, proper sanitation and shelter, face devastating consequences for their health and development,” said UNICEF executive director, Catherine Russell.“It doesn't have to be this way. When governments commit to ending child poverty by implementing effective policies, they can unlock a world of possibilities for children.”

The highest rates of multidimensional poverty among children are concentrated in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. In Chad, for example, 64 per cent of children face two or more severe deprivations, and just under 25 percent face three or more.

Sanitation is the most widespread severe deprivation, with 65 percent of children lacking access to a toilet in low-income countries, 26 percent in lower-middle income countries, and 11 percent in upper-middle income countries. A lack of adequate sanitation can increase children's exposure to diseases.

The share of children facing one or more severe deprivations in low-and middle-income countries dropped from 51 percent in 2013 to 41 percent in 2023, largely due to prioritising child rights in national policies and economic planning. However, progress is stalling. Conflict, climate and environmental crises, demographic shifts, mounting national debt and widening technological divides are compounding poverty. At the same time, unprecedented cuts to Official Development Assistance (ODA) risk deepening child deprivation across low- and middle-income countries.

Yet progress towards ending child poverty is possible. For example, Tanzania achieved a 46-percentage point reduction in multidimensional child poverty between 2000 and 2023, partially driven by government cash support grants, and empowering poor households to make their own financial decisions. While in Bangladesh, child poverty dropped by 32-percentage points over the same period, thanks to government-led initiatives that increased education and electricity access, improved housing quality, and investment in water and sanitation services that reduced open defecation from 17 percent in 2000 to zero in 2022.

Poverty undermines children's health, development, and learning – leading to weaker job prospects, shorter lifespans, and increased rates of depression and anxiety. The report highlights that the youngest children, those with disabilities, and those living in crises are particularly vulnerable.

The report also examines monetary poverty, which further limits children's access to food, education, and health services. According to the latest data, more than 19 percent of children globally live in extreme monetary poverty, surviving on less than US$3 per day. Nearly 90 percent of these children are in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

The report includes an analysis on 37 high-income countries, showing that about 50 million children – or 23 percent of the child population in these countries – live in relative monetary poverty, meaning their household has significantly less income than most others in their country, potentially limiting their ability to participate fully in everyday life.

While poverty declined, on average, by 2.5 percent across the 37 countries between 2013 and 2023 – progress has stagnated or reversed in many cases. In France, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, for example, child poverty increased by over 20 percent. During the same period, Slovenia reduced its poverty rate by more than a quarter, largely thanks to a strong family benefits system and minimum wage legislation.

The State of the World's Children 2025 highlights that ending child poverty is achievable, and underscores the importance of centering child rights, as outlined in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, in all government strategies, policies and actions aimed at poverty reduction, by:



Making ending child poverty a national priority.

Integrating children's needs into economic policies and budgets.

Providing social protection programmes, including cash support to families.

Expanding access to essential public services, such as education, healthcare, water, sanitation, nutrition, and housing. Promoting decent work for parents and caregivers to strengthen their economic security, which is closely linked to children's progress.

The report comes at a time when many governments around the world are scaling back foreign assistance. Cuts in development aid could result in the deaths of 4.5 million children under the age of 5 by 2030, according to The Lancet. At the same time, recent UNICEF estimates show the cuts could leave six million more children out of school by next year.

“Too many children were already deprived of their basic needs, even before the global funding crisis threatened to make things far worse,” said Russell.“This is not the time to retreat. It's a time to build on the hard-earned progress for children that has been made over the years. Governments and businesses can do that by strengthening investment in key services for children to keep them healthy and protected and ensuring that they have access to essentials like good nutrition, especially in fragile and humanitarian contexts. Investing in children delivers on a healthier and more peaceful world – for everyone.”

