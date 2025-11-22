Security Drive: Industrial Raids, Airport Drill in J&K



Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday carried out multiple security operations across the region, including audits at industrial estates in Ganderbal, attachment of property in Awantipora, heightened vigil in the Chenab Valley, and a coordinated drill at Jammu Airport.

Officials said that in Ganderbal, police conducted detailed inspections of industrial units to check stocks and the use of industrial chemicals. The drive focused on ensuring that no materials were being handled or stored in ways that could lead to misuse.

Teams interacted with unit managements, reviewed records, and inspected storage areas while stressing the need for strict compliance with safety and regulatory norms. Police said such preventive exercises will continue to block any possibility of diversion of industrial materials for unlawful activity.

In Awantipora, police attached property at Syedabad Pastoona, Tral, belonging to Mubashir Ahmad, son of Ghulam Nabi Dar. Ahmad is accused of being a terror handler linked to the Jammu and Kashmir National Operating from Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (JKNOP). Officials said he had been involved in promoting terrorism, supplying arms and ammunition, and activating local modules.

Security checks were also intensified in Doda and Kishtwar following the blast in Delhi. DIG DKR Range Shridhar Patil chaired a high level meeting with police, army, SSB, and intelligence agencies to review patrolling, checkpoints, and intelligence coordination. Officials said the public has been asked to remain alert and report anything suspicious.

A multi agency mock drill was also held at Jammu Airport to assess preparedness and response in case of an emergency. The exercise involved CISF, SOG, Indian Air Force, Airports Authority of India, J&K Fire and Emergency Services, GMC medical team, AAI Fire Services, and CISF BDDS and Dog Squad. Officials said the drill focused on strengthening coordination and refining operational procedures.