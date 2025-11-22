J&K UTLBC Holds Camp in Poonch for Unclaimed Financial Assets

Srinagar – The J&K Union Territory Level Bankers' Committee (UTLBC) on Friday organized a Mega Facilitation Camp at Dak Bungalow, Poonch under the nationwide initiative 'Aapki Poonji, Aapka Adhikar – Your Money, Your Right'. The objective of the programme was to help residents trace and settle unclaimed deposits and other long-pending financial assets.

Officials from the Reserve Bank of India, NABARD, district administration, banks, and insurance companies participated in the event.

Chief Agricultural Officer Poonch, Yograj Salathia, presided as the chief guest, alongside AGMO Poonch Charan Kamal, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Dr. Ashraf Malik, J&K Bank Cluster Head Ritesh Sharma, RBI Lead District Officer Amit Kumar, Lead District Manager Sanjeev Rasotra, and representatives from Financial Literacy and Credit Counselling Centre (FLCC).

Addressing the gathering, officials stressed the importance of public awareness and timely claim settlement of dormant and unclaimed accounts. RBI's LDO Amit Kumar said that unclaimed deposits in Poonch district currently total around ₹12.90 crore, and encouraged people to use the UDGAM portal to track such funds across banks. He also advised account holders to regularly update KYC details and maintain proper nominations to avoid future accumulation of unclaimed assets.

The Lead District Manager stated that help desks at various bank branches will continue assisting the public in resolving dormant accounts and completing required formalities.

Awareness sessions were also conducted on unclaimed deposits, financial fraud prevention, and government-backed social security schemes including PMJJBY, PMSBY, and APY.