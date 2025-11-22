Afridi Rendered Doubtful for Sri Lanka

Rawalpindi- Pakistan ODI captain and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is a doubtful starter for the T20 tri-series match against Sri Lanka on Saturday after sustaining a foot injury during training.

An official of the team said Afridi is currently under observation with the medical team after sustaining a minor foot injury.

“His condition is being closely monitored, and any decision regarding his availability will depend on his improvement and subsequent clearance from the medical team,” the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source that it is unlikely the team management will take any risk with the injury as Pakistan are playing only their second match of the tri-series that also involves Zimbabwe.