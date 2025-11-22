Australia Win Ashes Opener; Head Hits Brilliant Ton

Perth- Travis Head flipped the narrative and dominated the England pace bowlers with one of the great centuries in Ashes cricket Saturday as Australia raced to an eight-wicket victory with three days to spare in the first Test.

Head turned England's attack-at-all-costs“Bazball” tactics back on the visitors, clobbering a century from 69 deliveries after being promoted up the order to open the innings when Usman Khawaja was injured.

“That innings from Travis Head was out of this world,” Australia captain Steve Smith said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In three innings across five sessions, fast bowlers were right on top as 30 wickets fell for 468 runs in 113 overs at Perth - 19 on a chaotic Day 1 and 11 before the tea interval on Day 2.

Set 205 to win, Head plundered 123 from 83 balls, clobbering boundaries to all parts of the ground as he hit the rope 16 times and cleared it on four occasions. Australian media reported it was the first time since 1921 that an Ashes Test was won in two days.

Head was eventually caught in the outfield, trying to rush the victory, with Australia just 13 runs short.

Marnus Labuschagne levelled the scores with a six and was unbeaten on 51 when Australia reached 205-2.