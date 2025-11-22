Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prashant Kishor Dissolves Party Units After Drubbing

2025-11-22 03:11:18
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of Prashant Kishore

Patna- The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party on Saturday dissolved all its organisational units, from the panchayat level to the state level, following the humiliating performance in the recently concluded Bihar polls.

In a statement, party spokesperson Syed Masih Uddin said new units will be formed in the next one and a half months.

The decision was taken at the party's national council meeting in Patna, chaired by state president Manoj Bharti, it said.

Kishor was also present in the meeting, along with party leaders like former vice chief of the army SK Singh, ex-Union minister Ramchandra Prasad Singh and senior advocate YV Giri.

“The party has assigned its senior leaders the responsibility of all 12 divisions of the state, where they will rebuild an effective and active organisational structure. This team of party leaders will hold extensive discussions to identify the reasons for the defeat and submit a report regarding leaders guilty of indiscipline or internal betrayal,” the statement said.

Kashmir Observer

