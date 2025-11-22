Anti-Land Grab Operation in Jammu Recovers 1.75 Acres of Encroached Land

Jammu- The anti-encroachment drive against land grabbers and drug peddlers continued for the second day on Saturday on the outskirts of Jammu, with authorities demolishing several illegal constructions and retrieving 1.75 acres of land, an official said.

On the first day of the drive, more than 16 acres of prime land worth crores of rupees were retrieved after razing a number of structures to the ground, including residential and commercial buildings at Sikanderpur in Bishnah Tehsil.

On Saturday, the district administration carried out an anti-encroachment operation at Harsa Dabbar village, the official said.

The operation was conducted on the directions of District Magistrate Rakesh Minhas, in coordination with Jammu SSP Joginder Singh, he said.

“The drive led to the retrieval of 14 kanals (1.75 acres) of encroached land, which will be proposed for the establishment of office buildings and a police post,” the official said.