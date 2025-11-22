Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
G20 Leaders Call For 'Just Peace' In Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan

2025-11-22 03:09:02
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The G20 leaders called for "just, comprehensive, and lasting peace" in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo in a joint declaration published on Saturday, Azernews reports.

"We affirm our unwavering commitment to act in accordance with international law, including international humanitarian law and the Charter of the United Nations and its principle of peaceful settlement of disputes and in this regard, we condemn all attacks against civilians and infrastructure," leaders said in the statement.

The declaration was previously adopted earlier today with "an overwhelming consensus" at the very beginning of the summit, rather than at the end, which was the usual practice, and despite the United States' boycott. Leaders also addressed the importance of climate change and several key global challenges.

AzerNews

