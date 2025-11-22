U.S. Peace Plan For Ukraine Requires Additional Work EU Leaders

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated in a declaration released by the press service of the European Council.

"The initial draft of the 28-point plan includes important elements that will be essential for a just and lasting peace. We believe therefore that the draft is a basis which will require additional work. We are ready to engage in order to ensure that a future peace is sustainable," the statement reads.

World leaders expressed their readiness to participate in the process of refining the peace plan "to ensure that a future peace is sustainable."

"We are clear on the principle that borders must not be changed by force. We are also concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack," the statement emphasized.

They also noted that implementing elements related to the European Union and NATO will require the consent of the members of the bloc and the Alliance, respectively.

"We take this opportunity to underline the strength of our continued support to Ukraine. We will continue to coordinate closely with Ukraine and the US over the coming days," the European leaders added,

This statement was adopted by President Costa, President von der Leyen, Prime Minister Carney, President Stubb, President Macron, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Martin, Prime Minister Meloni, Prime Minister Takaichi, Prime Minister Schoof, Prime Minister Støre, Prime Minister Sánchez and Prime Minister Starmer.

Costa stated on X that he had invited the leaders of all 27 EU countries to a special meeting on Ukraine on Monday, November 24, in Luanda, Angola, as part of the EU–African Union summit.

As reported, G7 countries, European Commission and Council Presidents Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, and other European politicians discussed the U.S. proposed peace plan for Ukraine and Russia on the margins of the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

