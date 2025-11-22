Zelensky Briefs Tusk On Details Of Diplomatic Work With U.S., Europe

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky stated this on Telegram.

"I spoke with Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk. I shared details of our diplomatic efforts with the U.S. and Europe. It is important for us that all partners who have stood with us since the very start of this war are fully informed about the situation. We are coordinating to ensure Europe is involved in the process," he noted.

Zelensky thanked Tusk and the entire Polish nation for their support.

"We know we can always count on Poland, and we greatly appreciate it," he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on November 21 that his administration had set next Thursday as the deadline for Ukraine to agree to the White House's plan to end the war launched by Russia.

That same day, in his address, Zelensky stated that Ukraine may now face the risk of losing a key partner or its dignity. He assured that he would work on establishing a constructive dialogue with the main partner.

Zelensky discusses peace plan with leaders of Northern European and Baltic countrie

On November 22, Zelensky signed a decree establishing a Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiation process with the United States and other international partners of Ukraine, as well as with representatives of Russia, to achieve a just and lasting peace.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, reported that consultations between senior Ukrainian and U.S. officials on possible parameters of a future peace agreement are beginning these days.

Archive photo: Krystian Maj/KPRM