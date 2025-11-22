Talks Between U.S., Ukraine, And EU On Peace Plan To Be Held In Geneva Tomorrow CNN

MENAFN - UkrinForm) CNN reported this in an article, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and his team arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, this morning, where he will meet with senior Ukrainian officials to discuss next steps on the path toward peace.

"US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff will join the talks tomorrow in Geneva, the official said. The goal is to iron out language before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with President Donald Trump," CNN writes.

The outlet notes that a meeting between a Russian delegation and the US to discuss the proposed peace plan is also planned and "will happen quickly," the official said, but not in Geneva. The official declined to elaborate further on where or when that meeting would take place.

As reported earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov stated that consultations between senior Ukrainian and U.S. officials on possible parameters of a future peace agreement are beginning these days.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree establishing a Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiation process with the United States and other international partners, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation, to achieve a just and lasting peace. The delegation is headed by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on November 21 that his administration had set next Thursday as the deadline for Ukraine to agree to the White House's plan to end Russia's war.

Earlier, U.S. media reported that the Trump administration had held secret consultations with the Kremlin to develop a new plan for ending the war in Ukraine.

According to Axios, the plan consists of 28 points and is divided into four broad categories: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and the future relations of the United States with Russia and Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, after talking with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance on Friday, stated that Ukraine, the United States, and Europe would work at the advisers' level to make the path to peace truly workable.

Photo: freepik