Trump Issues New Statement On His 'Peace Plan' For Ukraine

When speaking with journalists, Trump was asked whether his proposal to Ukraine was final.

"No, not my final offer. I would like to get the peace – it should have happened a long time ago. The Ukraine war with Russia should have never happened. If I were the president, it never would have happened. We are trying to get it ended. One way or the other, we have to get it ended," Trump said.

Trump appoints new special representative to implement peace plan in Ukraine – The Guardian

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had officially received from the United States a draft plan that, in Washington's view, could help reinvigorate diplomacy.

Earlier, U.S. media reported that the Trump administration had held secret consultations with the Russians to develop a new proposal to end the war in Ukraine. According to Axios, the plan consists of 28 points divided into four broad categories: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and the future of U.S. relations with Russia and Ukraine.

According to media reports, Kyiv would be expected to give up the parts of Donbas currently under Ukrainian control, reduce the size of its army, and relinquish a significant portion of its weapons. The plan also envisions that control over the remaining areas of Donbas would be transferred in exchange for U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe, though the mechanism for such guarantees is not clearly defined. It also contains a reference to "all Nazi ideology and activities," which must be "rejected and prohibited" - echoing the Kremlin's stated justification for its invasion under the pretext of "denazification."

Trump confirmed on Friday that his administration had set next Thursday as the deadline for Ukraine to agree to the White House's plan for ending Russia's war.

