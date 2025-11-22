Five People Injured In Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia
He said that the attack had damaged a store in the regional center as well as nearby residential buildings.
"At least five people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia," the statement reads.
The regional governor noted that all the injured are receiving assistance.Read also: Russian forces launch 530 strikes on communities in Zaporizhzhia region over past day
As reported, the Russian army earlier attacked the village of Prymorske in the Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region, with an FPV drone, injuring a man.
