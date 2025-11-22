Ajloun: JOD19 Million Earmarked For Medical Tourism Resort

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, November 22 (Petra) -- Emaar Saudi Arabia Saturday announced plans to establish a comprehensive medical tourism resort in Ajloun Governorate at an estimated cost of JOD19.1 million.The project is expected to enhance tourism, stimulate investment and create additional employment opportunities in the region.Company CEO Anas Ammar said the resort will be constructed on an area of 120,000 square meters and will feature more than 150 hotel rooms built to international standards, along with medical and tourism facilities.Ammar added that the resort will integrate medical tourism with full hotel services, taking advantage of Ajloun's exceptional natural surroundings, which make it an ideal location for such high-quality projects.He noted that Ajloun was selected due to Jordan's stable and attractive investment environment, supported by clear legislation and regulations that offer a secure and encouraging climate for investors.Ammar added that the Economic Modernisation Vision launched by His Majesty King Abdullah II has bolstered confidence in the Jordanian market and paved the way for high-impact investment projects that contribute to development and generate broader economic opportunities.