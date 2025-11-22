Silence Finds Its Voice In“Ad Maiestatem,” The Landmark Spiritual Poetry Of Fr David Jones

MENAFN - GetNews) Spanning Decades of Monastic Life, This Profound Trilogy Blends Carthusian Solitude, Sacred Tradition, and Lyrical Beauty to Chart a Soul's Journey from Contemplation to Creation

In Ad Maiestatem (Collected Poetry of Fr David Jones), language rises from silence and devotion takes form in art. His work, divided into three volumes, composed over four decades of inner searching, this first volume in the trilogy covers the Carthusian period, from 1980 to 1984, charting the life of a monk, priest, and hermit who turned solitude into song.

Every page feels intimate, as though the poet is guiding the reader through the quiet corridors of contemplation. Here, words are not only read, they are listened to unfolding slowly like morning light returning to a cloistered cell.

The Voice That Grew Within the Quiet

For Fr David Jones, silence was never a void but the birthplace of meaning. In the peaceful austerity of La Trappe, he learned the weight of a word and the power of stillness. In the Carthusian monastery in France, he wrestled with the tension between inner prayer and creative calling. Later, in his hermitage in Ireland, a refuge opened to him by the kindness of a good Irish bishop, he came to see poetry itself as a form of prayer.

His poems carry the calm authority of lived experience. They move gently between isolation and communion, revealing how the fragility of humanity and the strength of faith are never far apart.

Tradition, Culture, and the Light Within Words

Ad Maiestatem draws life from the rich inheritance of Welsh, Latin, French, and Italian expression. Rooted in the rhythms of Christian mysticism yet entirely alive to the present moment, it blends devotion with the cadence of history.

Fr Jones writes in the language of both liturgy and lyric. The pulse of Welsh song and the solemnity of Latin chant weave through his work, creating a bridge between the old and the new. Each poem feels like a conversation across centuries, proof that beauty continues to speak in every age.

Contemplation and Creation as One Path

The story of Fr Jones's life raised an enduring question: can a life of prayer also be a life of art? During his Carthusian years, that very question became his trial and his testimony. Yet in writing, he discovered that silence and song were not opposites but two halves of the same calling.

His poetry is the answer he gave, a devotion shaped into language. Scholars including Dr Eva Schmid, Dom Augustin Devaux, and Dr James Hogg have since recognized these writings as meditations in motion, where discipline itself becomes creative grace.

The Way of Beauty | Faith Seen Through Poetry

At the heart of Ad Maiestatem lies the conviction that“Beauty will save the world.” Following the Via Pulchritudinis, the Way of Beauty, Fr Jones shows how love and imperfection meet in the light of divine truth. His poems transform struggle and longing into radiance, each verse a quiet act of transfiguration.

This collection is meant to be read slowly, as one might pray. It asks the reader to pause, to let the sound of each word settle like an echo in the soul. As he reminds us,“The echo of a word needs time and space in which to return and settle on the inward ear.”

A Work of Enduring Spiritual Depth

More than poetry, Ad Maiestatem is a living record of a contemplative life. It offers peace to the hurried mind and companionship to anyone seeking meaning through stillness. In these pages, faith becomes art, and art becomes prayer.

For readers drawn to sacred writing, philosophy, or contemplative thought, this volume serves as a gentle companion, a reminder that truth and beauty, when joined with silence, speak most clearly.

About the Author

Fr David Jones, priest and poet of Wales, has walked four distinct paths: Trappist monk, Carthusian, priest in Tuscany, and hermit. He has known the discipline of Trappist silence, the rigor of monastic life in France, and the quiet grace of solitude in his Irish hermitage, a gift made possible by the generosity of a good bishop.

A linguist fluent in several classical and modern tongues, Fr Jones unites intellect and devotion with rare elegance. His poems have appeared in Analecta Cartusiana and Salzburg Studies in English and American Literature, earning recognition for their clarity, depth, and spiritual poise. His work continues to inspire those who believe that faith and art are two ways of seeking the same truth.

Availability and Contact

Ad Maiestatem (Collected Poetry of Fr David Jones), Volume 1, covering the seven years and a quarter spent in the long-since closed Carthusian monastery in France, is now available in hardcover and paperback through major booksellers.

Future volumes will follow:

Volume 2 – The Trappist Year

Volume 3 – The Italian Abbey and the Hermitage in Ireland

For review copies, interviews, or further information, please contact: The Empire Publishers (UK)