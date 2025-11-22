403
Joint Injection Clinic Expands Specialist Musculoskeletal Services Across Dartford, Romford, And Canterbury
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Joint Injection Clinic (JIC), a leading provider of ultrasound-guided musculoskeletal assessment and injection therapy, has announced the expansion of its specialist services across its three clinics in Dartford, Romford, and Canterbury. This development strengthens JIC's mission to deliver accurate diagnoses, fast pain relief, and evidence-based treatment options for patients with joint, tendon, ligament, and soft-tissue conditions.
Led by experienced clinicians Dr Asim and Dr Sameer, the clinic has built a reputation for high-quality care, clear communication, and patient-focused treatment planning. JIC's team uses advanced diagnostic MSK ultrasound imaging to provide real-time, precise assessments and targeted injections for conditions including osteoarthritis, tendon injuries, bursitis, nerve entrapments, and sports-related pain.
"With the increasing demand for accurate diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, our focus remains on delivering safe, effective, and personalised care," said Dr Asim. "Patients deserve clarity, honesty, and a pathway that actually works for their condition."
The expansion includes wider access to ultrasound-guided injections across all locations, with Dartford and Romford offering a full portfolio including corticosteroid injections, hyaluronic acid injections, shockwave therapy, MSK physiotherapy, acupuncture, and diagnostic scanning. The Canterbury clinic continues to provide dedicated ultrasound-guided injection services with the same high-standard approach.
"Our goal is simple: help patients move better, feel better, and get back to their daily lives faster," added Dr Sameer. "Offering these services across multiple locations means people no longer need to wait months to be seen."
Joint Injection Clinic continues to prioritise clinical governance, safe practice, and transparent communication. Every patient receives a thorough assessment, personalised treatment plan, and clear follow-up guidance.
About Joint Injection Clinic
Joint Injection Clinic is a specialist MSK practice offering ultrasound-guided injections, advanced diagnostic imaging, shockwave therapy, MSK physiotherapy, and non-surgical pain treatment across Dartford, Romford, and Canterbury. The clinic is committed to providing fast access, accurate diagnosis, and effective treatments delivered by skilled clinicians.
Media Contact:
Joint Injection Clinic
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 01322 842 402
