European Leaders Welcome The US Peace Plan For Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The European Union and several European and Western leaders welcomed on Saturday the US peace initiative aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, while stressing that it "still requires further work."
In the joint statement issued by the European Commission on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa, the leaders said that "the initial draft of the initiative includes important elements that form a basis on which a just and lasting settlement can be built, but it requires further refinement and consultation."
The leaders who signed the statement expressed their readiness to take part in the efforts led by US President Donald Trump to ensure the sustainability of future peace.
They affirmed that the principle that borders must not be changed by force remains fundamental to them, noting at the same time that some proposals to limit the capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future threats.
They added that the implementation of elements related to the European Union and to NATO requires the consent of the member states of both the Union and the Alliance.
The Western leaders reaffirmed their commitment to providing political, economic and security support to Ukraine, stressing that they will continue close coordination with Ukraine and the United States in the coming days with the aim of advancing the peace process. (end)
