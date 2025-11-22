403
Kuwait XCAT Powerboating World Championship Second Round Concludes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait-hosed second round of the 2025 Powerboat World Championship, XCAT class, concluded on Saturday.
Secretary of Kuwait Sea Sport Club Khaled Al-Fodari said in a statement to KUNA that the competition was held at the Marina Waves, involving world champions with 12 boats.
The boat, Fujaira HIP came first in the second race (2RACE), followed by Victory7 and third came GP Team.
The Kuwaiti boat Mutheer of Captain Abdulatif Alomani and his assistants Khaled Karam and Badr Al-Dosari encountered an accident during the race but no one was injured. The boat would be prepared for the third and last round due in Dubai on December 12.
Al-Fodari expressed gratitude to the Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Almutairi for sponsoring the event, organized by the Kuwait Sea Sport Club.
The first round kicked off on November 20 comprising two competitions (1 RACE) and (2 RACE). Victory7 was first in the (1Race), while Mutheer was second and the boat 8 came third. (end)
