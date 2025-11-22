Sheikh Hamdan Announces Erth Dubai Awards Submissions Open Till January 2026

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the launch of Erth Dubai awards to celebrate the emirate's cultural and social heritage.

"Every family has a story, and every experience enriches Dubai's journey," Sheikh Hamdan said.

The awards, one of the world's largest initiatives honouring heritage, have two categories – Community, and Government and Private Sector:



Best Story to Document Family's Legacy

Best Document of Dubai's oral heritage

Best Creatively Documented story

Best Story Documented on Social Media Best Dubai Resident Story



Award for government entity Award for private entity

Five community awardsGovernment and private entities

The award is open for submissions until January 15, 2026.