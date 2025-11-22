Sheikh Hamdan Announces Erth Dubai Awards Submissions Open Till January 2026
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the launch of Erth Dubai awards to celebrate the emirate's cultural and social heritage.
"Every family has a story, and every experience enriches Dubai's journey," Sheikh Hamdan said.Recommended For You Oman National Day: UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed congratulate Sultanate
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The awards, one of the world's largest initiatives honouring heritage, have two categories – Community, and Government and Private Sector:Five community awards
- Best Story to Document Family's Legacy
Best Document of Dubai's oral heritage Best Creatively Documented story
Best Story Documented on Social Media Best Dubai Resident Story
- Award for government entity
Award for private entity
The award is open for submissions until January 15, 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment