Abu Dhabi: Over 1,000 Parking Spaces Activated At Rahayel City At Dh2 Per Hour

More than 1,000 parking spaces have been activated at Rahayel City (ICAD 5), an integrated auto hub in Abu Dhabi, Q Mobility announced on over the weekend.

A fee of Dh2 per hour is applied to the standard parking spaces, and users can pay parking fees through the TAMM and Darb applications, SMS, or the Mawaqif payment machines available in the area.

The activation of parking spaces - totaling 1,266 - is part of the cooperation agreement signed between Q Mobility and Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD).

“This initiative aims to improve traffic flow, provide safe and well-organized parking solutions for visitors, protect the rights of road users, ensure community safety, and reduce visual clutter, aligning with Abu Dhabi's vision to elevate quality of life and develop infrastructure,” Q Mobility noted.