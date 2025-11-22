403
Qatar's Participation In G20 South Africa 2025 Summit, Reflects Doha's Role In Promoting Peace And Development Internationally
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is set to participate in the G20 Summit, to be held in Johannesburg later today, following a written message sent by President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa to HH the Amir that included an invitation to participate in the summit.
The invitation reflects the prominent role of the State of Qatar continues to strengthen its presence on the global stage through its active role in mediation and conflict resolution, in addition to its advanced position in the energy sector, especially natural gas. Supported by a policy based on strategic planning and a balanced diplomatic approach, the State of Qatar has emerged as a trusted party, thanks to its well-thought-out strategy and balanced diplomacy.
His Highness had taken part in the 19th G20 Summit in 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which was held under the slogan "Building a just world and a sustainable planet." The participation of His Highness received significant attention, reflecting Qatar's standing and the appreciation of its positive and effective role regionally and internationally, as well as its ongoing contributions to peace, development, and serving the causes of peoples around the world.
The G20 was established in 1999 following the Asian financial crisis of 1997-1998 as an informal forum for finance ministers and central bank governors of major industrialized and developing economies to discuss international economic and financial stability. The forum initially focused heavily on general macroeconomic issues but has since expanded its agenda to include trade, climate change, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, the environment, and combating corruption.
The forum includes 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States, in addition to the European Union and the African Union.
G20 members represent about 85 percent of global GDP, more than 75 percent of global trade, and roughly two-thirds of the world's population.
Qatar's participation for the second consecutive year in this global summit affirms international recognition of its growing role regionally and internationally with respect to major security, political, and economic issues. Doha is seriously engaged in a number of globally strategic files.
The international community's praise for the success achieved by Qatar and other concerned countries in reaching an agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip stands as a high tribute to Qatar's wise leadership.
The State of Qatar plays a pivotal role in supporting multilateral efforts to end different conflicts. This affirms its commitment to the principle of resolving conflicts peacefully through dialogue, preventative diplomacy, and mediation as a priority for its foreign policy. This is considered a constitutional commitment for the State of Qatar.
The State of Qatar's participation in the G20 Summit will undoubtedly be an important contribution to the summit's economic agenda, as Qatar is a major global player in the international energy market due to its vast natural gas reserves, possessing the third-largest reserves in the world, and is among the most important gas exporters thanks to its fleet of Liquefied natural gas (LNG) export vessels and its expertise in exploration and gas production investment.
In parallel, Qatar continues to strengthen its efforts to achieve economic diversification and attract foreign investment while developing advanced infrastructure including airports, ports, roads, bridges, tunnels, and various facilities. It also supports innovation, creativity, technological development, adopting the latest artificial intelligence developments, and cybersecurity requirements for national protection, thus serving as a global model in its aspirations and goals.
Regarding global forums and international activities, Doha has consistently hosted major international political, economic, security, cultural, and sporting events, most notably the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. It also organizes global economic forums to promote dialogue and cooperation, such as the annual Qatar Economic Forum, an important platform bringing together global economic leaders to discuss challenges and shape solutions, aiming to reinforce Qatar's position as a trusted partner in energy and diplomacy.
In early November of this year, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani graciously patronized the opening of the Second World Summit for Social Development 2025, held to address shared global challenges such as environmental and climate issues, poverty, displacement, and human rights.
In his opening address, His Highness stressed the need to translate the commitments made by states in the 1995 Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development into tangible reality by addressing implementation gaps and prioritizing innovative solutions, effective partnerships, and persistent efforts to carry out the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. His Highness also referred to the Doha Declaration, adopted at the summit, as the product of dedicated and intensive work and consultations previously held in New York, and as an ambitious document aimed at achieving social development.
All the regional and international political and economic efforts and roles Qatar plays across various arenas, along with the rich record of flexible and successful diplomacy pursued by its leadership, have placed the State of Qatar among the pivotal nations with respected strategic visions and the appreciation of the international community G20 Summit
