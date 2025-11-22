403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Director Of Gulf Studies Center At QU: HH The Amir's African Tour Reflects Vision In Establishing Strong, Stable Relations With All Countries
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Director of the Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University (QU) Dr. Maryam Al Kuwari stressed the paramount importance of the African tour that HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani made, which included Rwanda, DR Congo, and South Africa.
In exclusive statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr. Al Kuwari pointed out that the tour reflects the wise vision of HH the Amir regarding Qatar's openness to the international community, including the establishment and building of firm and solid relations with African countries, fulfilling the aspirations and ambitions of both sides for peace and development for all countries, especially in the African continent. Qatari relations with some of those countries have roots dating back to the 1970s, she added.
Qatar was among the first countries to support the right to self-determination for some African countries, and hastened to exchange diplomatic representation with them after their independence, she said, indicating that the Qatari presence in the continent was not limited to political support only, but extended to include basic development projects, which made Doha one of the most important trading partners for a large number of African capitals.
Qatari-African relations are witnessing steady growth, and the State of Qatar is aware of the importance of expanding these ties with Africa and shaping them in a way that serves both parties and their peoples, she noted, adding that this has clearly led to strengthening Qatar's presence on the continent at diplomatic, economic and humanitarian levels, through building new partnerships and expanding cooperation frameworks in the field of investment, development, energy and mediation.
From this standpoint, HH the Amir's tour of the African continent comes as an extension of that early and renewed Qatari engagement, which reflects Qatar's firm vision of building institutional and multifaceted partnerships, with the aspiration to diversify the Qatari economy in terms of investment, as well as support stability and promote development in Africa, which has established a strong foundation for Qatari-African relations, whose expansion and development is witnessed today, she added.
Director of the Gulf Studies Center at QU stressed that, thanks to the insightful vision of HH the Amir, the State of Qatar pursues an open foreign policy based on dialogue, mediation, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts, noting that the African continent has benefited greatly from Qatar's efforts, which are always met with great acceptance and welcome at all levels and by the parties to the conflict themselves, due to the sincerity of the country's approach and its keenness to achieve peace based on humanitarian and ethical principles, with no hidden agenda.
She highlighted the recent signing, in Doha, of a framework agreement and a declaration of principles concerning peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as well as Qatar's efforts and initiatives, under the guidance of HH the Amir, for peace between the Republic of Rwanda and DRC, noting that this represents a direct contribution to strengthening international security and peace, and is considered a pillar in Qatar's foreign policy, its national vision, and the authentic values of its people.
In a related context, Dr. Al Kuwari pointed out a tripartite meeting that took place in March 2025 and brought together HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame and the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi, as part of Qatar's efforts to calm the situation in eastern DRC and enhance the chances of a peaceful solution.
The continued presence of HH the Amir in African affairs reflects Qatar's deep understanding of the importance of the continent, and of the growing role it can play in strengthening regional security and developing promising economic and development partnerships, she noted.
In this regard, Dr. Al Kuwari said that the State of Qatar possesses a unique advantage in its negotiating capabilities, stemming from its long-established diplomatic traditions that combine strategic vision with balanced firmness in negotiation, indicating that this approach has made Qatar a reliable mediator capable of managing the most complex issues around the globe, and has strengthened its presence in resolving regional and international conflicts.
In light of the rapid transformations taking place around the globe, and the turmoil that the continent is facing, the need for long-term strategic cooperation is increasing today, she noted, pointing out Qatar's keenness to achieve that through consolidating such high-level tours and meetings.
Director of the Gulf Studies Center at QU Dr. Maryam Al Kuwari concluded her statements to QNA by noting that, the development and humanitarian aid provided by the State of Qatar aims to alleviate the suffering of individuals and to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and friendship with all peoples facing difficulties and challenges. It also aims to contribute to resolving crises and preserving human dignity, with a sincere and genuine aspiration to enable beneficiary countries to confront and overcome difficulties and prevent harm to their people.
G20 Summit QU Qatar The Amir africa
In exclusive statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr. Al Kuwari pointed out that the tour reflects the wise vision of HH the Amir regarding Qatar's openness to the international community, including the establishment and building of firm and solid relations with African countries, fulfilling the aspirations and ambitions of both sides for peace and development for all countries, especially in the African continent. Qatari relations with some of those countries have roots dating back to the 1970s, she added.
Qatar was among the first countries to support the right to self-determination for some African countries, and hastened to exchange diplomatic representation with them after their independence, she said, indicating that the Qatari presence in the continent was not limited to political support only, but extended to include basic development projects, which made Doha one of the most important trading partners for a large number of African capitals.
Qatari-African relations are witnessing steady growth, and the State of Qatar is aware of the importance of expanding these ties with Africa and shaping them in a way that serves both parties and their peoples, she noted, adding that this has clearly led to strengthening Qatar's presence on the continent at diplomatic, economic and humanitarian levels, through building new partnerships and expanding cooperation frameworks in the field of investment, development, energy and mediation.
From this standpoint, HH the Amir's tour of the African continent comes as an extension of that early and renewed Qatari engagement, which reflects Qatar's firm vision of building institutional and multifaceted partnerships, with the aspiration to diversify the Qatari economy in terms of investment, as well as support stability and promote development in Africa, which has established a strong foundation for Qatari-African relations, whose expansion and development is witnessed today, she added.
Director of the Gulf Studies Center at QU stressed that, thanks to the insightful vision of HH the Amir, the State of Qatar pursues an open foreign policy based on dialogue, mediation, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts, noting that the African continent has benefited greatly from Qatar's efforts, which are always met with great acceptance and welcome at all levels and by the parties to the conflict themselves, due to the sincerity of the country's approach and its keenness to achieve peace based on humanitarian and ethical principles, with no hidden agenda.
She highlighted the recent signing, in Doha, of a framework agreement and a declaration of principles concerning peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as well as Qatar's efforts and initiatives, under the guidance of HH the Amir, for peace between the Republic of Rwanda and DRC, noting that this represents a direct contribution to strengthening international security and peace, and is considered a pillar in Qatar's foreign policy, its national vision, and the authentic values of its people.
In a related context, Dr. Al Kuwari pointed out a tripartite meeting that took place in March 2025 and brought together HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame and the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi, as part of Qatar's efforts to calm the situation in eastern DRC and enhance the chances of a peaceful solution.
The continued presence of HH the Amir in African affairs reflects Qatar's deep understanding of the importance of the continent, and of the growing role it can play in strengthening regional security and developing promising economic and development partnerships, she noted.
In this regard, Dr. Al Kuwari said that the State of Qatar possesses a unique advantage in its negotiating capabilities, stemming from its long-established diplomatic traditions that combine strategic vision with balanced firmness in negotiation, indicating that this approach has made Qatar a reliable mediator capable of managing the most complex issues around the globe, and has strengthened its presence in resolving regional and international conflicts.
In light of the rapid transformations taking place around the globe, and the turmoil that the continent is facing, the need for long-term strategic cooperation is increasing today, she noted, pointing out Qatar's keenness to achieve that through consolidating such high-level tours and meetings.
Director of the Gulf Studies Center at QU Dr. Maryam Al Kuwari concluded her statements to QNA by noting that, the development and humanitarian aid provided by the State of Qatar aims to alleviate the suffering of individuals and to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and friendship with all peoples facing difficulties and challenges. It also aims to contribute to resolving crises and preserving human dignity, with a sincere and genuine aspiration to enable beneficiary countries to confront and overcome difficulties and prevent harm to their people.
G20 Summit QU Qatar The Amir africa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment