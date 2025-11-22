India Must Bridge Skill & Tech Gaps To Compete Globally: Industry Experts

MENAFN - KNN India)India's manufacturing sector is at a critical inflection point, industry leaders observed at the 4th Edition of the Manufacturing Conclave 2025, organised by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) on Friday.

While national initiatives such as Make in India and the National Manufacturing Commission have opened new opportunities for global competitiveness, experts cautioned that persistent gaps in infrastructure, technology adoption and integration into global value chains continue to pose challenges.

Framed around the theme 'Powering the Future of Manufacturing – Local Touch, Global Impact', the conclave sought to chart the next phase of growth for the sector.

Ananta Mohan Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Andrew Yule & Co. Ltd., said emerging technologies and accelerated automation are reshaping industrial ecosystems.

The pandemic, he noted, underscored the importance of resilience, inclusivity and sustainability - qualities that require stronger local manufacturing capacities and deeper community engagement.

Singh emphasised that local knowledge, regional talent, and proximity to consumer needs can give India a distinct competitive advantage.“This calls for local manufacturing that includes the local population in the growth process, which in turn contributes to the global economy,” he said.

“The local touch-regional talent, inclusivity, and an understanding of immediate consumer needs-will be India's unique advantage. The ultimate goal, he added, is to create global impact by leveraging technology to advance collective aspirations for a sustainable and prosperous future.”

Subrata Roy, Co-chairman, Assocham's Manufacturing Sub-Council (East), stressed that“going forward, India must invest more in integrated infrastructure, bridge skill gaps, encourage digitalization and technology development, strengthen R&D and innovation, promote a circular economy, and expand its global market reach to position itself as a vibrant and globally competitive manufacturing hub.”

Assocham also unveiled a Knowledge Report titled 'Reimagining India's Manufacturing Growth', developed in partnership with Primus Partners.

The report highlights shifts in global manufacturing, India's emerging growth drivers and strategic actions needed from both government and industry to accelerate transformation.

(KNN Bureau)