Steel Ministry Halts QCO Enforcement On 55 Steel Standards To Support Industry & Msmes

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Steel has suspended the enforcement of key provisions under the Steel and Steel Products (Quality Control) Order, 2024, following a review of recommendations submitted by the High-Level Committee on Non-Financial Regulatory Reforms (HLC-NFRR).

The decision reflects the Ministry's assessment of the broader implications of strict QCO implementation on pricing, domestic availability and sectoral competitiveness.

In its review, the Ministry considered the potential impact of mandatory quality standards on downstream industries, particularly MSMEs and sectors reliant on specific steel grades that continue to be imported.

At the same time, the examination accounted for concerns related to preventing unfair trade practices, supporting smaller steel producers and furthering domestic self-reliance.

Based on this assessment, enforcement of QCO provisions for 42 Indian Standards has been suspended for three years.

These standards cover steel grades primarily used in the manufacture of engineered components, automotive parts and consumer durables.

Additionally, enforcement of QCO for 13 Indian Standards relating to speciality steel-largely used in high-precision, niche applications requiring stringent material characteristics-has been suspended for one year.

These grades fall under the ambit of the PLI 1.2 scheme.

To formalise these decisions, the Ministry has issued the Steel and Steel Products (Quality Control) Amendment Order, 2025.

Officials said the calibrated suspension aims to balance quality assurance objectives with the need to maintain supply continuity, price stability and flexibility for industries dependent on specialised steel inputs.

The Ministry emphasised that the temporary relaxation will give producers, importers and user industries adequate time to adapt while enabling the government to review long-term regulatory approaches that support both industry competitiveness and national quality standards.

