European Leaders Say US 28-Point Ukraine Peace Draft Needs More Work, Reject Any Change Of Borders By Force

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) European leaders meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg on Saturday said the US-drafted 28-point plan to end the war in Ukraine could serve as a basis for negotiations, but requires substantial further work. They reiterated their refusal to accept any alteration of Ukraine's borders by force.

In a joint statement, the leaders voiced concern over proposed limits on the size of Ukraine's armed forces and said provisions relating to the European Union and NATO would require the consent of both institutions.

The US proposal, which includes requiring Ukraine to cede territory - including some areas still under Kyiv's control in the east - also calls for Ukraine to accept a cap on its military forces and pledge not to join NATO.

French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and European Council President António Costa held talks in Johannesburg, where the G20 summit is taking place without the participation of US President Donald Trump, who boycotted the meeting amid a diplomatic dispute with the host nation.

The European leaders said they would continue close coordination with Ukraine and the United States in the coming days, welcoming Washington's ongoing efforts to pursue peace. They emphasised their position that Ukraine's borders cannot be redrawn by force.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had shared his view of the US plan by phone after Washington informed Kyiv it must accept the framework by 27 November.

“It requires joint work,” Tusk said on X.“Russia cannot impose its terms on Ukraine and Europe. Anything related to Poland must be agreed with the Polish government.”

Europe seeks time as Kyiv pushes back

European officials are seeking to give Ukraine more time to respond, after the Trump administration set a one-week deadline for Kyiv to accept what Ukraine and several allies see as an unacceptable concession to Moscow.

According to Bloomberg, Zelenskyy is assessing the seriousness of the US request with leaders of France, Germany and other European states, attempting to offer constructive amendments. Merz, the German chancellor, discussed the proposal with Trump, and both sides agreed to continue talks through national security advisers in the coming days, a sign that senior US officials will remain engaged.

Trump has taken a hard line, warning he could withdraw US engagement if Kyiv rejects the plan. Yet he has suggested possible flexibility on timing, telling Fox News Radio:“If things go well, the timelines may be extended.”

US Vice President JD Vance said any peace agreement must both stop the killing and preserve Ukraine's sovereignty, while being acceptable to both Kyiv and Moscow and reducing the risk of renewed conflict. Moscow, meanwhile, praised Trump's draft plan, calling it an effort to prevent further Ukrainian casualties and territorial losses.

Vance said the belief that Ukraine can win merely through additional funding, weapons or sanctions is“an illusion”.

Key elements of the Trump plan

The proposal drafted by US and Russian envoys includes:

– Ukraine relinquishing large areas captured by Russia;

– A formal cap on the size of Ukraine's armed forces;

– Gradual lifting of sanctions on Moscow;

– De facto recognition of Russia's annexation of Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk;

– Elections held within 100 days;

– Abandoning any hope of joining NATO;

– Reducing the size of Ukraine's military.

After the initial shock, some European officials said the situation resembled earlier episodes in which Trump made a demand, Kyiv and Europe rejected it, and the US president eventually softened his stance.

Prominent Republicans in the United States have also expressed reservations. Senator Roger Wicker said the“so-called peace plan raises serious concerns” and that he was deeply sceptical about its ability to produce peace. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Russia had attempted to influence Trump throughout the year and warned that the administration may be more focused on appeasing Moscow than securing a genuine settlement.