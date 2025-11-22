403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amir Leaves South Africa
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Johannesburg, South Africa: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left the friendly Republic of South Africa after participating in the G20 Summit 2025, which was held today in Johannesburg.
His Highness was accompanied by an official delegation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment