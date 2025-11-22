Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Leaves South Africa

2025-11-22 02:00:42
Johannesburg, South Africa: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left the friendly Republic of South Africa after participating in the G20 Summit 2025, which was held today in Johannesburg.

His Highness was accompanied by an official delegation.

