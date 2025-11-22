28 Contestants Vie For Top Honors In Sheikh Jassim Noble Qur'an Competition Finals: Awqaf

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The final phase of the 30th Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani Noble Quran Competition is featuring public contests among full and partial memorizers on Saturday and Sunday, at Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha.

The contestants are competing before an international judging panel composed of Quranic scholars to identify the top five memorizers who will be awarded the highest honors.

The panel is chaired by Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Isa Al Masrawi, former Sheikh of the Egyptian Recitation Schools, and includes Sheikh Muhammad Hassan Bousso from Senegal, Sheikh Dr. Bilal Baroudi from Lebanon, Sheikh Muhammad Yahya Taher from Qatar, and Sheikh Fahd Ahmed Al Mohamad, representative of the Competition's Organizing Committee.

Also competing publicly are thirteen full and partial memorizers from the Qatari citizens before a judging panel composed of female masters of the Holy Qur'an, tasked with determining the top five winners at the Women's Activity Center of the Department of Dawah and Religious Guidance in Al Wab.

A statement by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs today highlighted that the final public stage witnessed the qualification of five contestants in the citizens category, namely: Muhammad Abdullah Muhammad Blaydeh, Muhammad Ahmad Muhammad Abdulrahim Al Haram, Ibrahim Muhammad Hashim Al Mashhadani, Abdulaziz Abdullah Ali Al Hamri, and Hamad Abdullah Tais Al Jumaili.

Five contestants residing in Qatar also qualified as partial memorizers, namely: Ismail Hafiz Muhammad Elias from Bangladesh, Saad Abdulstar Abu Said from Bangladesh, Nasser Nahid Deeb from the United States, Khalid Hafiz Muhammad Fakhr Al Huda from Bangladesh, and Abdulaziz Fahd Muhammad Abdu Al Hosali from Yemen.

Similarly, five contestants qualified in the full memorization category, namely: Mahmoud Suleiman Al Mabrouk Idris from Libya, Hamza Al Habshi from the United States, Muhammad Abdullah Salem Ahmad from Egypt, Muhammad Abdu Ahmad Qassem from Yemen, and Rashid Abdulrahman Al Alani from Tunisia.

Regarding the female contestants, five qualified for the final public stage in the citizens category, namely: Amina Dismal Mubarak Khalaf Al Kuwari, Umm Al Rahman Abdulrahim Ahmad Mahmoud Tahan, Sarah Ali Ibrahim Ahmad Al Shaib, Amina Abdulrahim Ahmad Mahmoud Tahan, and Mariam Muhammad Khalil Bahaa Al Din Al Maraghi.

In the partial memorization category, three female contestants qualified, namely: Mafrouha Bawat from India, Mariam Munir Al Zaman from Bangladesh, and Iman Rifaat Abdulbaqi Khalil from Egypt.

In the full memorization category, five female contestants qualified, namely: Khadija Hafiz from Bangladesh, Rashada Hafiz from Bangladesh, Alaa Al Sayyid Al-Sayyid Hal from Egypt, Sajida Hafiz from Bangladesh, and Aisha Omar Farouk from Bangladesh.

Today's competitions saw the partial memorizers compete during the morning session, with citizen memorizers competing in the evening, while on Sunday, qualifiers in the full memorization category will compete during the evening session.