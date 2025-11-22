Cong Appoints 45 Dist Chiefs In Rajasthan 12 Mlas, 5 Ex-Legislators Get Key Roles

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 23 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday announced the appointment of 45 District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents in Rajasthan as part of its ongoing Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan. The state has 50 districts and appointments for the remaining five are still pending.

The newly appointed district chiefs assume charge with immediate effect. AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said the selections followed a structured organisational review. Under the exercise, observers assigned to each district conducted ground-level assessments, interacted with party workers and local stakeholders, and submitted detailed reports.

These reports were subsequently discussed individually with each observer and senior leaders before the final panel was placed before the Congress President for approval.

A total of 12 sitting MLAs have been appointed district presidents, strengthening the organisation with leaders who hold electoral mandates. The MLAs include Vikas Chaudhary (Ajmer Rural), Arjun Singh Bamaniya (Banswara), Zakir Hussain Gesawat (Didwana-Kuchaman), Sanjay Jatav (Dholpur), Vidyadhar Chaudhary (Jaipur Rural West), Ganesh Ghoghra (Dungarpur), Rita Chaudhary (Jhunjhunu), Geeta Barwad (Jodhpur Rural), Ghanshyam Mahar (Karauli), Indira Meena (Sawai Madhopur), Rupinder Singh Kunnur (Sriganganagar), and Manoj Meghwal (Churu).

Five former MLAs have also been appointed: Ramlal Jat (Bhilwara Rural), Indraj Gurjar (Kotputli-Behror), Raghuveer Singh Meena (Udaipur Rural), Gopal Meena (Jaipur Rural East), and Rajkumar Jaipal (Ajmer City).

The Congress has retained district presidents in eight districts-Bharatpur, Bikaner Rural, Dausa, Jaipur Rural, Kota Rural, Sikar, and Udaipur City. Sikar, the home district of PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara, is among those where the incumbent has been repeated.

The party has yet to finalise district chiefs for Jaipur City, Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Baran, and Jhalawar. In Baran and Jhalawar, opinion polls were halted due to the Anta by-election, while internal factional issues have reportedly delayed appointments in Jaipur, Rajsamand, and Pratapgarh.

Among the 45 appointees, seven are women. Community-wise, eight belong to the General category, nine to SC, eight to ST, 16 to OBC, and four to Minority communities.

Observers from outside Rajasthan prepared panels of six names per district after interacting with workers. The final list was discussed by K.C. Venugopal with State In-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa, PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, and senior leaders before being approved by the Congress President.