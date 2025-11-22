Pakistan, Iran Continue To Expel Afghan Refugees Unabated

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 4,200 Afghan refugees returned to the country yesterday after being forcibly expelled from Iran and Pakistan.

Deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat, published the daily work report of the committees of the Secretariat of the High Commission for Addressing Refugee Problems on his X-Page.

According to the report, 854 families, comprising 4,268 people, returned to the country from Iran and Pakistan yesterday.

Fitrat wrote that these refugees returned via Islam Qala in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Baharamcha in Helmand, and Torkham in Nangarhar.

He added that 1,758 returnee families, totaling 12,484 people, were transferred to their areas yesterday and 1,072 families were assisted.

He said 905 SIM cards of telecommunication networks were also distributed among the refugees.

