Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
AAA To Purchase Three Charter Aircraft Soon

AAA To Purchase Three Charter Aircraft Soon


2025-11-22 02:00:22
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Ariana Afghan Airlines (AAA) plans to purchase three charter aircraft to accelerate the air transport of export goods, officials said on Saturday.

The Directorate of State-Owned Enterprises wrote on its X handle that the AAA would soon acquire three dedicated charter planes to facilitate faster transit of Afghan products, particularly fresh and dried fruits, to international markets.

Bakhtur Rahman Sharafat, head of AAA, said the aircraft would be either Boeing or Airbus models, costing between $25 million and $35 million each.

Officials added that the purchase of these planes would help reduce transportation costs and increase Afghanistan's export capacity to global markets.

kk/ma

MENAFN22112025000174011037ID1110382959



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search