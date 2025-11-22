AAA To Purchase Three Charter Aircraft Soon

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Ariana Afghan Airlines (AAA) plans to purchase three charter aircraft to accelerate the air transport of export goods, officials said on Saturday.

The Directorate of State-Owned Enterprises wrote on its X handle that the AAA would soon acquire three dedicated charter planes to facilitate faster transit of Afghan products, particularly fresh and dried fruits, to international markets.

Bakhtur Rahman Sharafat, head of AAA, said the aircraft would be either Boeing or Airbus models, costing between $25 million and $35 million each.

Officials added that the purchase of these planes would help reduce transportation costs and increase Afghanistan's export capacity to global markets.

