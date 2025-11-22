Dozens Of Landmines From Past Wars Destroyed In Badghis

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

QALA-I-NAW (Pajhwok): As many as 56 landmines left over from the past wars have been discovered and destroyed in various areas of Bala Murghab district of western Badghis province in cooperation with the Danish Refugee Council (DRC).

Rahimuddin Rahimi, the governor's spokesman, said:“With support from the DRC team, the Department for Disaster Preparedness successfully detected and destroyed 56 landmines - mostly of the AO-2.5 RT bomb type - which posed a serious threat to the lives and property of local residents.”

He added that the organisation's technical team had also launched awareness and education programmes for local residents about the dangers of unexploded ordnance.

He urged the public to immediately contact the relevant authorities if they encounter any suspicious objects, in order to prevent deadly incidents.

This comes after five children lost their lives in two separate blasts caused by explosive remnants of war in Bala Murghab district over the past week.

